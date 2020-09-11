Centricity Credit Union Members Celebrate New Hermantown Turf Field

Centricity Credit Union donated $1 million to Hermantown schools to help them build a new turf field, which was completed in late August.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – On Friday, members of the Centricity Credit Union visited the new Hermantown turf field for the first time.

Centricity Credit Union donated $1 million to Hermantown schools to help them build a new turf field. The field was completed in late August and the first game was played on Thursday night, so Hermantown invited members over on Friday afternoon to see the field and say thank you.

“This whole stadium came together organically by a group of parents just talking about how can we improve the facility and it fits our mission as a credit union of organic growth and how can we come together and help,” President/CEO of Centricity Credit Union Doug Ralston said.

The field came together with help from the community and now Hermantown hopes the new field will be something everyone can enjoy.

“You dream of having community partnerships but never one where they partner with you on a marketing idea where they invest $1 million in their community so we feel so blessed and fortunate for them to be able to give back to the community like this,” Hermantown Schools Superintendent Wayne Whitwam added.

Centricity Stadium/Corey Veech Memorial Field will be used for multiple Hermantown sports as well as for different classes and events.