City Of Duluth Looking into Redeveloping Driving Range at Enger Park Golf Course

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth City Councilors will take a look at a resolution Monday that would get the city one step further to redevelop a popular Duluth spot.

The council will vote on whether or not to partner with Consortium Minnesota Consulting Group LLC to redevelop the driving range at Enger Park. If approved, the two groups can begin to make plans for the 10 acre lot, which a city official hopes to turn into resources like affordable housing.

“So what we’re looking at is just different development opportunities for this location. It’s a good location,” said Adam Fulton, Deputy Director, Planning and Economic Development for the City of Duluth. “It has nice views of the harbor and the lake but also bluffs to the west. It’s a site that has access to existing infrastructure.”

Duluth city officials say if approved, the driving range at the golf course would be moved to a different location around the course.