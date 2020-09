Coaches Corner: Mike Heffernan

For this week's segment, we chat with the head coach of the CSS football team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from St. Scholastica football head coach Mike Heffernan as the Saints returned to the practice field this week. Among the topics discussed are Heffernan’s thoughts on the season being moved to the spring and what his coaching staff plans to do in the meantime.