Denfeld Day Treatment Center Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – One local treatment center has reopened for the benefit of students.

The Denfeld Day Treatment Center, located on Grand Avenue across the street from Denfeld High School, has seven open spots for students to participate in, specifically for those struggling with mental health.

Sessions include two hours of social skills where students learn about things like confidence, dealing with bullying, and independent living skills, and they also include one hour of therapy where students delve deeper into specific issues they might have.

“Especially with our times in isolation these days, mental health is very important, the mental health of our youth in our communities is very important,” said Jes-wa’ Harris, the case manager at the treatment center. “There are not many places or not many options for our students to go for resources or support.”

For more information on how to apply or to have more information about the services the treatment center provides, call Nicole Temples at 218-623-6445 or email ntemple@thehillsyfs.org.