Dumpster Turns Into Art

One local organization has turned an ordinary street item into a piece of art.

DULUTH, Minn. – One local organization has turned an ordinary street item into a piece of art.

The Duluth Street Art Initiative has painted on Canal Park dumpster into a black and red Buffalo Plaid.

The dumpster is located behind Duluth Pack on Canal Park Drive.

The purpose of the project is to bring art into more public spaces.

“It’s definitely a challenge when you think of what a dumpster is associated with but it’s really fun to have that challenge of making something that you don’t think of in every day life to be much more attractive and hopefully beautiful,” said Nelia Harper, the artist.

The initiative recently made art installations outside St. Luke’s Hospital and Essentia Health to honor essential workers.