Former Carlton County Attorney Thom Pertler Disbarred

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. – The Minnesota Supreme Court has disbarred former Carlton County Attorney Thom Pertler.

The Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility filed the petition alleging Pertler committed professional misconduct warranting public discipline.

The Office allegedly says Pertler failed to disclose known police misconduct to those who needed the information, failed to implement a Brady policy, and failed to train the staff of the Carlton County Attorney’s Office.

The office alleges that this resulted in the dismissal of 19 pending criminal cases and the retroactive dismissal and expungement of eight cases that had resulted in a conviction.

The official order can be viewed here.