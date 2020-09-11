Grandma’s Marathon Holds In-Person Minnesota Mile

The race had two time blocks with 10 waves of up to 25 people in each block to maintain social distancing.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday night, runners took off for the in-person Minnesota Mile.

The race had two time blocks with 10 waves of up to 25 people in each block to maintain social distancing. Grandma’s Marathon held an in-person Park Point 5-Miler back in July and followed a similar format for this race.

“The feedback we got, even from people who were a little eerie about getting out and doing a race under these circumstances, it was just fantastic and we knew from doing that we could refine it for this one,” executive director for Grandma’s Marathon Shane Bauer said.

Despite the differences for this year’s event, runners were excited to get out for an in-person race.

“I signed up right away, in fact I sign up for all of the Grandma’s races. I just kept my fingers crossed after they did the Park Point 5-Miler in-person, and they did a great job organizing it, that they would probably do this one,” Duluth native Mary Moline said.

Grandma’s Marathon will also hold an in-person option for the Fitger’s 5K, which will take place Saturday morning.