Hermantown Girls Soccer Win Home Opener vs. Hibbing

It was the Hawks' first win of the season and they'll look for back-to-back wins Tuesday against Duluth Denfeld.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In their first game at Centricity Stadium at Corey Veech Memorial Stadium, the Hermantown girls soccer team blanked Hibbing 8-0 Friday night.

