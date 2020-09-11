Local Firefighters Honor 9/11 Heroes

DULUTH, Minn.– On the 19th anniversary of 9/11, a group of Duluth firefighters spent the day paying tribute to those who lost their lives, including the first responders who jumped into action.

More than 3,000 people were killed on that fateful day back in 2001, including 343 firefighters. To honor the sacrifices made by first responders, members of the Duluth Fire Department paid their respects in a special way.

Duluth firefighters and other city leaders came to the DECC Friday morning to honor those who lost their lives when they rushed inside the buildings that September morning to try and rescue the people inside.

“This is a small way that we can pay tribute to those lives lost and put ourselves back into that time when we felt that loss,” said Duluth Firefighter Andrew Olson.

At 8:46 a.m., the time when the first tower was struck, the honor guard conducted what is called the last alarm ceremony. During the ceremony, a bell is rung to remember those who died saving people trapped inside the towers. The bell ringing was then followed by a moment of silence.

“Knowing what it is that brings you to this, a belief in something so much bigger than yourself and a willingness to give it all when it is called upon,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson at the ceremony.

10 Duluth firefighters in full gear made their way up the steps of Amsoil Arena. Symbolizing the 110-story climb firefighters made trying to reach those inside the world trade center towers that day.

Firefighter Andrew Olson made the climb earlier today. Walking over 2,000 steps, he tried to put himself into the mindset of those first responders who bravely faced such a dangerous and unknown situation.

“It’s you and your firefighting gear and you’re thinking about those events and thinking about the job and what it means to fight fire and to do whatever you can to save lives and ultimately be willing to give up your own life to save others,” said Olson.

Olson was just 12 years old sitting in class that morning. He says while other firefighters across the country may have a different experience reliving or learning about 9/11, this is a day where they all can come together to honor those men and women by never forgetting what they did.

“At the end of the day we can all identify with that firefighter aspect and feel those feelings of the scale of the event.”

Proceeds from today will go to the International Association of Firefighters Fallen Fighters Memorial Fund to help remember those who died on September 11th and also the firefighters lost since.