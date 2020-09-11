Registration Still Open for Duluth Girls Hockey Association

DULUTH, Minn. – The state of Minnesota is #1 in the country in total female hockey players with over 14,000, which is over 3,000 more than the next closest state. Minnesota also is consistently one of the top states in churning out Division I women’s hockey players. Local youth hockey organizations are a big reason why.

In the Northland, registration is still open to join the Duluth Girls Hockey Association, which offers playing time and development for levels U10 to U15. Organizers say numbers are a little down this year so they’re doing everything they can to get the word out and get more girls on the ice.

“You have a few practices during the week and games on the weekends. Some awesome tournaments nearby and sometimes even in the Cities. Really a lot of off-ice team bonding happens. Dry land and skill development pretty much once a week. We really focus on the development of the players using the American development model given by USA Hockey and we try to stick to that so that all the girls are developing equally,” youth coach Ali Randall said.

The organization also wants to dispel the myth that some kids are too old to start learning how to play hockey, which they say could not be farther from the truth.

“It’s never too late to strap on skates and give it a try. We do offer “learn to skate” programs and pre-tryout clinics if you want to try and sharpen up your skills before a tryout. There’s plenty of options to get on the ice and we just encourage anyone and everyone who is interested in hockey to get out there and give it a try,” said Randall.

Registration will wrap up on September 25th. For more information, head to DuluthHockey.com or DuluthGirlsHockey.org.