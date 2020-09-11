Volunteers Honor 9/11 Victims, Clean up Community

DULUTH, Minn.– A group of community members went out today to do some good in honor of those lost.

Around 25 members of Ecolibrium-3’s Vista Corps and Duluth Parks and Recreation went around doing service projects around the city. Stops were made at places like Harrison Park to help maintain the community gardens there.

Organizers say while the tragedy is one part of the story, it’s also about people coming together.

“It’s a part of a long effort to make this day more than a tragedy,” said Vista Corps Team Leader Ellie Huang. “To also show that what people can do in terms of good when we come together.”

The group also went with Age Well Arrowhead to help senior citizens clean their yards and gardens. Other stops included Wheeler Overlook and Downer Park.