Walz Extends COVID-19 Peacetime Emergency

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz signed an Executive Order Friday extending the COVID-19 peacetime emergency through at least October 12.

The peacetime emergency gives the state flexibility in responding to evolving issues stemming from COVID-19.

“My top priority remains the health and safety of Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz. “The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and the next stages of this virus continue to threaten our state. Today we extend our peacetime emergency, giving Minnesota the tools to quickly respond to this rapidly-evolving virus as we approach the fall and winter.”

In a Friday press release, Walz said that the peacetime emergency will protect Minnesotans against evictions and wage garnishment, provide expedited procurement for PPE, protect workers from unsafe work conditions, and requires Minnesotans to wear face coverings in certain settings.

If the peacetime emergency were to end it would jeopardize over $50 million each month in federal funding.

To read the entire Executive Order 20-89 click here.