Wisconsin Woman Dies in Head on Crash With School Bus

SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. – The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says a Wisconsin woman died in a head-on collision with a school bus Thursday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 40 and State Highway 48 in the Town of Weirgor.

Authorities say that a 2015 Bruce School District school bus was traveling north on State Highway 40 when the bus failed to yield the right of way when making a left turn and collided head-on with a 2007 Dodge Nitro.

The driver of the Dodge Nitro, identified as 40-year-old Renee C. Balko of Bruce, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Four children were on the bus at the time of the crash. Two of the children sustained minor injuries. All four children were treated at the scene and released to their parents.

The crash remains under investigation.