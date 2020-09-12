Duluth Parks and Recreation Launches New Program Called Afternoon Adventures

The program invites first through fifth graders to Grant Park to come together, play, learn, and have time to interact with each other in a safe way.

DULUTH, Minn. – A new program called Afternoon Adventures is being launched this fall by the city of Duluth Parks and Recreation.

They hope to have kids enjoy outdoor activities and will even be offering homework help.

“We are looking for creative solutions just like everyone else to utilize our park spaces this fall as well as to interact with each other in a safe environment where we can continue to support our youth and our community,” Megan Lidd, a recreation specialist for Duluth Parks and Recreation.

There will be two four-week sessions meeting once per week.

The cost of the program is $60 and registrations are open on the parks and recreation website here.