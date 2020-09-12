Fitger’s Brewhouse Reaches 25th Anniversary Milestone

The business was started back in 1995 and to celebrate the milestone birthday they are offering a cherry batch ale and sour.

DULUTH, Minn. – Fitger’s Brewhouse has officially turned 25 years old.

It all started when two guys had an idea while sitting in their dorm room in college more than two decades ago.

Just last year, Fitger’s Brewhouse was voted best brewpub in the state of Minnesota by Growler Magazine.

Owner Rod Raymond says for the future, people will always be able to depend on them for their creative beer and wild rice burgers, even while they are navigating a global pandemic.

“All we can do is control and manage anxiety control and manage depression control and manage adventure and control and manage adventure purpose and meaning and if we can control and manage that in our own little way maybe that will be attractive to the customer and maybe that will be attractive to our staff because they know they’re in a safe space here,” said Raymond.

He also says he hopes that the Brewhouse will continue to be a significant part of the community for the next 25 years and beyond.