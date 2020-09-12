People Demonstrate in Support of Police

The supporters held signs and flew flags in support of the police department.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Several people gathered in downtown Superior to show off their support for the police.

The supporters held signs and flew flags in support of the police department.

Saturday’s demonstration came together through several Facebook groups, one of which gained 3000 members in just two weeks.

They say they represent Minnesota and Wisconsin and came out on Saturday to show they don’t believe in defunding the police.

“People need to know that they don’t have to be afraid to say that they want the police and they need to know that they don’t have to be afraid to vote for who they want to vote for,” said Elva Klitsch, a co-organizer of the event.

The organizers also say they are planning events for every weekend to show their support for the police.