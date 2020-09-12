Prep Soccer: Duluth Denfeld, Duluth East Boys, Duluth Marshall Girls Win Big at Home

The Hilltoppers girls and Greyhounds and Hunters boys scored plenty of goals on Saturday while also recording shutouts over their opponents.

DULUTH, Minn. – Goals were flying again on Saturday morning as the Duluth Denfeld boys got the 12-0 home win over Two Harbors.

Six Hunters scored their first career goals on Saturday, including Owen Wilcox who finished with a hat trick. Cole Olson, Lukas Mayne, Caden Kuusisto, Gus Haugen, Skyler Fossum and Nick Budney all also scored their first varsity goals while Keegan Chastey also recorded a hat trick. Demetri Regas and Conrad Lazzaro combined for the shutout.

In other prep boys action, Duluth East stayed undefeated with a 6-0 win over Hibbing/Chisholm. Kai Hoffman recorded a hat trick while Duncan Zentz, Evan Tomczyk and Jackson DesCombaz each scored once. The Greyhounds improve to 5-0 and have yet to allow a goal so far this season.

In prep girls action, Duluth Marshall got a big 7-0 win over crosstown rivals Duluth Denfeld. Baamlak Haugen had two goals and two assists for the Hilltoppers while Lucy Campbell netted a goal and an assist.