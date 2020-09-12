Superior Girls Open 2020 Season With Virtual Swimming and Diving Meet

For the virtual swim meet, teams raced at their own schools this weekend and submitted their results to Superior where they then determined the winners.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After the WIAA allowed high schools to make their own decisions on fall sports, Superior moved football and volleyball to the spring but would allow low-risk sports to compete this fall. And on Saturday, the Spartans girls swimming and diving team finally opened the 2020 season, but it looked a little different.

Superior hosted the 2020 Spartan Relays but virtually this year. Due to the state rule of only allowing two teams to compete in the same pool, many schools are participating in virtual meets this season, where each team competes in their own pool and submits the results to the hosts, where they compile a list to determine a winner.

Saturday’s meet was closed to the public and the team said it was strange competing against one another, but it just felt good to be back in the pool.

“It’s a little awkward I guess but the fact that they’re here and having a chance. Some of the girls earlier on saying on there’s nobody else going to be here. Once we get a couple of these under our belts and understand how these things work, I think they’ll get more and more excited about this. The fact that they have a chance, an opportunity to get together and have fun, that’s I guess the main thing right now,” head coach Bill Punyko said.

As for the results, Rice Lake won the virtual Spartan Relays with 82 points while Ladysmith won the diving section. Superior finished in third with 57 total points and Two Harbors rounded out the four with 50 points.