Deputies Find Body Inside Vehicle They Believe Went Airborne on Jean Duluth Road

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — On Sunday morning, deputies with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office discovered a body inside a vehicle they believe went airborne before landing in a ditch on Jean Duluth Road in Lakewood Township.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the 5400-block of Jean Duluth Road around 9:30 a.m. after learning there was a car in a ditch that seemed to be abandoned.

When they got closer, they found the body of 30-year-old Anthony Louis Makela III inside. He appeared to be the driver and the only person inside th car.

Investigators believe Makela was driving northbound on Jean Duluth Road when he hit a driveway embankment, causing his vehicle to go airborne and hit two trees 15 feet up, before landing in the ditch on the car’s roof.

The crash is being investigated by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and the Lakewood Fire Department all responded to the scene.