Duluth East’s Mattie Thompson Commits to UMD Basketball

Thompson joins current Greyhounds teammate Noah Paulson as future Bulldogs, who announced his commitment on Monday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East forward Mattie Thompson announced on Twitter this weekend that he has committed to the UMD men’s basketball team.

Last season, Thompson averaged 18 points per game while helping lead the Greyhounds to the section 7AAAA final. Thompson also played AAU for the Wisconsin Playmakers.

