Duluth Police Shoot Suspect During Domestic Assault Call

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth police officer shot a suspect during a domestic assault call on Saturday night, according to a spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department.

Officers were called to the 100-block of W. 1st Street in downtown Duluth shortly before 9:30 p.m to respond to “a report of a physical domestic.”

During the call, one of the officers shot at the suspect, hitting them in the shoulder region.

The suspect was brought to the hospital for treatment, then turned over to police custody and released as investigators continue to look into what happened.

The officers who responded to the call were not injured during the incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The Duluth Police Department has not released any details on what led the officer to fire their weapon.

Two officers with the DPD are now on standard paid administrative leave until the BCA completes its investigation.

The last time there was a police shooting in Duluth was during a domestic assault call in January of 2019 that turned into a standoff. Officer Aaron Haller and his K-9 partner, Haas, were both shot. Haas died from his injuries. Haller survived. The suspect in the standoff died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is the 16th shooting incident in Duluth since July, bringing the total number of shootings in the city for 2020 to 26. Last year, there were 22 shooting incidents in the city.