Duluth’s First Street To Covert To Two-Way Traffic Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting Monday, First Street traffic in Duluth will officially be converted to two-way traffic.

It’s happening from Mesaba Avenue through downtown to 24th Avenue East.

Traffic flow has not been consistent on First Street — with some sections two-way and others one-way.

The city says the change will help cut down on confusion for drivers and improve traffic circulation for the city’s central business and medical districts.

New signage will be up at intersections to help alert drivers of the changes.