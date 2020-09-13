EPA Officials Visit Duluth, Tour Revitalized Sites

DULUTH, Minn.– Officials from the Environmental Protection Agency were in Duluth earlier this week, touring past and potential new sites that are eligible for funding from the federal agency.

The money not only helps create more business in the area but also helps keep natural resources around the community clean.

The EPA has given out over $287 million over the last three years to communities across the country. Including in Duluth to help re-energize business around the area.

Brownfields Grants are available for properties that could be or are contaminated from pollution over the years. If approved, the EPA will then help test the area and will give money to help clean up the property.

EPA and Duluth city officials spent time touring past sites that have been turned into popular community areas like the Heritage Sports Center in Lincoln Park and places they say could be Opportunity Zones. A federal incentive program that gives more incentives for investors in those areas.

“Often times that’s what’s needed is to kind of seed the beginning of these projects is just that confidence that having a federal agency like the EPA involved,” said EPA Chicago Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. “That’s often times what can kick start these projects to get started.”

One opportunity zone they found was Lot D, a lot formerly used for manufacturing next to Pier B Resort in Canal Park, another spot that’s benefited from the grants.

The space will need some investment to fortify the seawall near the lot, along with cleaning out toxins in the soil. But city officials believe with the right guidance, it can be a great spot for redevelopment.

“Right on the water. You have this really unique and beautiful view of the city, of the lake of the harbor of the bridge,” said Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.

Duluth has received grant money several times from the EPA, including $300,000 in 2019. Larson says the city has big plans for what they can do through Brownfields Grants in the future.

“For us, it’s really exciting when we have people come in town to learn more about what our vision is, what our ideas are,” said Larson. “So that we can match that with the right cleanup grant, the right developer, the right concept to really bring everything to life.”

The purpose of the meeting was not to formally ask for funding but both sides say it’s a great way to keep their long-lasting relationship going and see what the city envisions in the future including affordable housing, new businesses, lodging, and more.