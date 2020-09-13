Lumberjacks Goalkeeper Gracie Meagher Commits to CSS Women’s Soccer

CLOQUET, Minn. – Deciding where you want to go to college is difficult and picking a school to continue your athletic career at is even more difficult. The COVID-19 pandemic has added even more issues. Despite that, many high school athletes are making their commitments, including one local goalkeeper.

Cloquet-Carlton goalkeeper Grace Meagher announced this weekend that she’s staying close to home and is committing to the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team.

So far this season, Meagher has made 25 saves through four games and last season, she posted an .889 saves percentage while leading the Lumberjacks to the state tournament.

Meagher said the recruitment process was tough but she’s happy to have her decision made and will be staying close to her family and teammates.

“My family’s all close to here and I’m really close with them so I’m happy to be able to stay close to them. I’ve been really lucky to have really great girls on and off the field and I’m just really happy that I’ll get to still be close to them too. I went there a couple years ago for a camp and I’ve liked it ever since and they have a great soccer team too and so I was really interested and just really happy to be a part of it now,” Meagher said.

Meagher and the Lumberjacks will be back in action on Tuesday at home against Hibbing.