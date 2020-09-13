Pumpkin Patch Opens at Miller Hill Mall

DC's Best Produce's pumpkin patch opened this past weekend and hundreds of gourds are on sale.

DULUTH, Minn. – People in the Twin Ports can now get their fall decorations like mums, squash, and pumpkins up at Miller Hill Mall.

This year, the business is asking people who are sick to stay home and have a mask on hand when interacting with others.

One employee says if you buy pumpkins now and leave them outside they should still be good to carve for Halloween.

“It’s just that time of year everyone loves fall I love fall and it’s just a lot of fun to see all the pumpkins and all the decorations come out and all the people’s creativity when decorating,” says Jennifer Johnson who works at DC’s Best Produce.

The pumpkin patch is there from 8 a.m. until dusk every day until Halloween.

There is also a second DC’s Best Produce location on Central Entrance.