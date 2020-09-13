Vikings, Packers Start NFL Season With Border Battle, Northland Fans Excited

DULUTH, Minn.- Football fans in Minnesota and Wisconsin were pumped up for the first Football Sunday of the 2020 NFL season — a border battle between the Vikings and the Packers.

The Reef Bar in Duluth was filled with purple and yellow for the first time since last year.

Fans were excited to get back to the gridiron after a canceled preseason. “Beginning of the season, obviously is a big deal,” said Vikings fan Will Cox. “Sets the precedent for everybody in the NFC North.”

Due to the pandemic, fans are not allowed to attend the first two Vikings home games, which Cox said made watching different.

“Home game usually means something, in most seasons. But this year it’s almost like it doesn’t ’cause there’s no fans so what, the fans is what makes the home game so important,” he said.

Meanwhile for some game-viewers, the cross-state battle between Minnesota and Wisconsin won’t stay at the bar — the rivalry continues at home.

“In terms of it being a border bash, battle, for the first game besides that being cool anyway, I’m married to a Packer fan so this is going to set the whole season” Patty Tripp said, gesturing to her green and gold-wearing husband.

“Kinda tough living in a house that’s all Vikings and I’m the only Packer fan,” said her household rival Rob Tripp. “But we get along.”

Good news for that household’s lone cheesehead, the Packers went on to defeat the Vikings 43-34.