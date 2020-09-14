COVID-19 Case Confirmed at Lincoln Park Middle School

DULUTH, Minn. – The principal of Lincoln Park Middle School informed faculty and staff Monday of a confirmed COVID-19 case involving a “member” of the school’s community.

Principal Brian Kazmierczak said the infected person was last in the school Sept. 11.

“We have worked with the MDH to identify those who had close contact with the case, and have communicated with them individually,” Kazmierczak said in a message to colleagues.“The risk of exposure for other individuals present in the building on that date is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community.”

“For privacy reasons, we can’t share many details about the status of the person. At this time they are either staying home and/or working at home for at least 10 days, and any staff who have been in close contact with them have been notified that they must also stay home and/or work from home for 14 days. If you have not been contacted, you are not considered to be at higher risk, and there is nothing additional you need to do,” Kazmierczak went on to write.

Kazmierczak said action has been taken to “clean and sanitize the facility.”

Students are right now distance learning for the first quarter of the school year, but some teachers and staff are working inside the school.