COVID-19 Forces Spirit Room to Close for Fall, Winter

Owner Lindsey Graskey tells us it's not a permanent closure, after being in business for the past six years.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Constraints from the coronavirus are forcing the closure of the popular Spirit Room cocktail bar in Superior for the fall and winter seasons.

But she says she simply can’t provide a safe space inside the quaint social setting in the old city hall building on Hammond Avenue.

“It’s a tough industry right now there’s no denying that,” Graskey said.

During the closure, Graskey will look into renovations and a possible expansion within the building for the future.

“I think just stepping back and taking a look at what you have to work with isn’t necessarily a bad thing right now,” she said. “We wanna be here and that’s what we plan to do.”

Over the past few months, Spirit Room has adapted its business outside by hosting live music, a patio in the parking lot, a Boozy Ice Cream Social, and a Wine Stand every Wednesday.

A few more events are lined up in the coming weeks before closing for the season Sunday, September 27th.