Duluth City Council Passes Resolution to Hire Firm to Look at Spirit Mountain’s Finances

The resolution calls for spending $74,000 to hire the firm SE Group to do the analysis.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council unanimously passed a resolution to hire a consulting firm to look deeper into the finances of Spirit Mountain on Monday.

The resolution calls for spending $74,000 to hire the firm SE Group to do the analysis.

That work is aimed at helping the recently formed Spirit Mountain Task Force which is determining the future of the resort.

Last month, Spirit Mountain’s executive director and general manager resigned from the cash-strapped resort that has essentially been shut down since the pandemic began.