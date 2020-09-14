Duluth Library Foundation to Celebrate Duluth’s 150th Anniversary through Virtual Tour

DULUTH, Minn.– As the city of Duluth reaches its 150th anniversary, one Duluth organization is planning a special way to remember the city’s past.

The Duluth Library Foundation is hosting a virtual history tour from September 19-30.

It will showcase two local authors, Tom Peacock and Tony Dierckins telling the story of Duluth’s founding from the perspective of the first settlers and the Ojibwe tribe.

“It’s not just a one-sided story,” said Duluth Library Foundation Executive Director Patra Sevastiades. “It’s a complicated story of a lot of people. Some being here some coming here and all of those different elements creating what we are today and it’s nice to give a voice to all of those stories.”

Access to the videos are $75. Proceeds will go to the Duluth Public Library. More information on how to register can be found on their website.