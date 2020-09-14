Fall Practices Begin for Carlton Volleyball, Two Harbors Football

According to MSHSL regulations, football and volleyball teams will have a maximum of 12 sessions that must be completed by October 3rd.

CARLTON, Minn. – After the MSHSL announced that football and volleyball Would be moved to the spring, Coaches and players were left wondering What they would be doing in the meantime. The answer: practice, but just not to prepare for any games in the near future.

The Carlton volleyball team was one of several teams across the Northland to hold their first practice of the fall.

The Bulldogs will need as much time as they can get to train with very few players on the roster with any varsity experience, which is a stark contrast from what has always been a strength of the team.

“Everybody just needs practice because there’s only 2 of us who’ve actually had varsity experience so it’s just going to be focusing on the little things that we can do,” said senior outside hitter Samantha Matarelli.

“We’ll be able to get a lot of basics in and work with them. Graduating all of those kids, they were a challenge, we had to keep challenging them so we’ve kind of have to go backwards this year a little bit,” Bulldogs head coach Barb Soukkala said.

On the football side of things, practices began for many teams, including Two Harbors. The Agates are taking it easy for these three weeks, focusing on strength and conditioning rather than strapping on the pads.

“I haven’t been with them in over a month and we can’t do full on equipment but at least we can be together and that means everything to me right now,” senior Eli Schlangen said.

“We’ll work some specific skills and specific drills with the footballs but a lot of it is just going to be general conditioning, keeping the kids in shape, keeping them moving around. Our biggest focus is getting them together, having them keep that bond,” said Agates head coach Tom Nelson.

