Finding Jewelry and Other Antiques at Superior Vintage

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Vintage, located on Belknap Street, has been open for three years but has been a dream in the making for nearly two decades.

“She [the owner Pov] always liked jewelry and and antique stuff that she had been collecting, we have a ton of them so she started about 3 years ago,” Pov’s husband Daniel Phu said.

The owner of Superior Vintage, Pov, has always had an interest in jewelry and started her collection when she was young. Recently, Pov’s husband Daniel said she decided to turn that passion into a business.

“She had been collecting for more than 15 years or something like that. They say she is really good in decoration and good taste in jewelry and good taste in antiques,” Phu said.

Pov has her collection of items and travels to buy items she likes, but also accepts antiques from customers who have things they no longer want.

“People just bring it to the store and she just buys it and keeps the one that she likes, but mostly small items and she would like to buy good quality stuff,” Phu said.

After three years of business, Superior Vintage is continuing to grow more popular in the community and Pov hopes to make it last for as long as she can.

“She likes it and I think that’s a good thing. Sometimes the most important thing if the person likes it and she enjoys it. Hopefully she will stay in this job for the rest of her life,” Phu said.