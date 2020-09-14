Former UMD Star Jenny Potter Named to USA Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020

EVELETH, Minn. – Former UMD women’s hockey star Jenny Potter has been named to the U.S.A. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The four-time U.S. Olympian and three-time All-American helped the Bulldogs win the 2003 national championship and was inducted into UMD’s Hall of Fame in 2017 as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

A formal ceremony for the Class of 2020 is scheduled to take place in December of 2021. For the full press release, click here.