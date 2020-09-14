MDH Releases New Guidelines for When to Keep Kids Home From School, Childcare

The Minnesota Department of Health has issued new guidance for parents advising them to keep their children home from school or child care if they are sick, being tested for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the disease. Medical professionals say following the guidance is the key to keeping schools open this fall.

The COVID-19 Attendance Guide for Parents and Families lays out a number of scenarios and appropriate steps for children, students or staff and provides direction on when to stay home and for how long. Officials are urging parents to be aware and informed of the guidelines and to have a backup plan if their child cannot go to school or child care.