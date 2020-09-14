Port Wing Native Megan Gustafson Returns Home from WNBA Bubble

Gustafson will be back home for about ten days as she will head to Poland to continue playing basketball during the WNBA's off-season.

DULUTH, Minn. – Port Wing native and Dallas Wings forward Megan Gustafson returned home Monday after spending the past few months in the WNBA bubble down in Florida.

The South Shore High School alum appeared in nine games for the Dallas Wings, who missed out on advancing to the WNBA playoffs. The 23-year-old says although the season didn’t go as far as she wanted, the experience itself was definitely worth the trip.

“There was a lot of discussions to not even have a season so I was very fortunate to be able to go and play a full season. Obviously it was condensed in a short period of time, but we still played 22 games which is pretty incredible to think about with everything that’s been going on. It was kind of crazy just being able to be there with all the teams. It’s never happened before. But you kind of got used to it and it’s pretty empowering to be around such amazing people every day,” said Gustafson.

Gustafson will be back home for about ten days as she will head to Poland to continue playing basketball during the WNBA’s off-season.