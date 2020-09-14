Proctor Girls Soccer Pick Up First Win of the Season vs. Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – A three-goal second half would be the difference as the Proctor girls soccer team defeated Two Harbors 4-1 Monday night.

Kelsey Tangen scored twice for the Rails, while Emma Terhaar and Jessica Haedrich scored the other two goals. The win is the first of the season for Proctor, who will take on Duluth East Friday night. The Agates will look to bounce back Thursday when they take on Cloquet-Carlton.