Roger Reinert Selected by Gov. Walz for Minnesota 9/11 Anniversary Taskforce

Reinert and the taskforce will gather stories from service members and civilians about their experience on September 11th, 2001, and the years after.

DULUTH, Minn.- A veteran who’s been active in Duluth’s political world and is currently at the helm of the DECC — Roger Reinert — has been selected to help commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 next year.

Reinert was chosen by Governor Tim Walz to serve on a taskforce to remember and record the Minnesota experience since that fateful day in New York in 2001.

A lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, Reinert is a post 9/11 combat veteran who served in Afghanistan from 2018-2018.

“You have stories of fathers and sons, and mothers and daughters that both served together sometimes at the same time and that’s just a part of Minnesota fabric,” said Reinert.

He joins the taskforce facilitated by the Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs (MDVA).

It’s focus will be to gather stories from service members and civilians about their experience on September 11th, 2001, and the years after that brought America into the ongoing War on Terror.

“I think there’s a therapeutic value to veterans going out and asking other veterans to share their stories,” Reinert said.

Taskforce members will serve for two years. Their first meeting is Thursday.