Superior’s Spirit Room to Close for the Season at the End of the Month

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Spirit Room in Superior will be closing for the season at the end of the month.

On Sunday the Spirit Room announced on its Facebook page that they will temporarily close on Sunday, September 27.

According to the post, the cocktail bar will be using this time to “take a pause” and look at their options for reopening.

“We will see what we have, be creative as we always have been, & save our energy to once again bring you Spirit Room for the holidays ( my favorite time of year if you can’t tell ). What does this mean? Lots of things actually! For once you & your holiday party may be able to rent out our space for events. We have the option to expand downstairs & maybe turn it back to a unique music venue in the area it once was. Maybe we build an ice bar? All I know is, we have something to look forward to during these difficult times. Do know…WE AREN’T GOING ANYWHERE, we are just taking a pause.”

The Spirit Room also said to keep an eye on social media for more cocktail-to-go kit options and thanked their customers for a fun summer season.