Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, September 14

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 84,949 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Monday morning and 3 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,922 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 1,724,779 tests have been completed to date.

There are 78,238 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 6,954 patients have required hospitalization and 233 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 233 patients, 135 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 216 – 1 death

Cook: 6

Itasca: 248 – 13 deaths

Koochiching: 96 – 3 death

Lake: 48

St. Louis: 1,161 – 28 deaths

Ashland: 42 – 1 death

Bayfield: 66 – 1 death

Douglas: 328

Iron: 136 – 1 death

Sawyer: 183 – 1 death

Gogebic: 139 – 1 death

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 89,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,210 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

