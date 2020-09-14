UW-Superior Small Business Development Center Wins Statewide Award

It honors how hard the center has worked to help businesses through the pandemic and the associate state director says businesses that are struggling can look to the small business development center for free resources to get help.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Small Business Development Center at UW-Superior was given a statewide award for excellence and innovation on Monday.

The award was presented to the center’s director Andy Donahue.

“It’s so important to recognize that hard work, the achievement, the dedication, the tenacity, and really the innovative ways that companies are finding ways to stay in business. It’s a trying time right now and there are companies that are doing it and what they need to know is they don’t have to do it alone,” said Colleen Merrill, the associate state director for the Small Business Development Center.

The center helped businesses in the area receive infusions of money totaling $4.1 million.