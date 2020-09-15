Churchill Elementary in Cloquet Confirms One Case of COVID-19

CLOQUET, Minn. – Five days into the school year, families and staff at Churchill Elementary in Cloquet have been notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“Our school leaders worked with the Minnesota Department of Health and our Regional Support Team to ensure an appropriate response to the situation,” said Cloquet Schools Superintendent Michael Cary.

The school district confirmed that the positive test was from a student at the school.

The school says they have notified families and staff who were in close contact with the student.

“Our building leadership team did an excellent job in responding to the situation,” said Superintendent Cary.

Those who were in close contact with the student will need to quarantine as a result of the confirmed case.

Last week it was also confirmed that a student at Esko High School tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of school.