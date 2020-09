Council Votes Unanimously to Hire a Potential Developer for Duluth’s Enger Park Golf Course’s Driving Range

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth City Council voted unanimously on Monday to hire a developer to begin making plans for turning the Enger Park Golf Course’s driving range into affordable housing.

City leaders say the driving range could be moved to another portion of the course.

Money made from the sale of the parkland would be invested back into the golf course.