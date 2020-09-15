Duluth Art Institute Hosts Virtual Gala

DULUTH, Minn. – Every year the Duluth Art Institute hosts its fundraising gala, but this year will be a little different as the pandemic continues to linger.

The Art Institute will be hosting its annual gala virtually this year.

The event will be similar to an award show where people will get to explore the art and take part in the auction while being at home.

One of the exhibitions will showcase artwork from a texas artist, who dives deep into the history and laws behind headwraps worn by African heritage women.

While the pandemic may be continuing to create challenges, the executive director says it is just another obstacle the art institute will get through.

“The Duluth Art Institute has been in the community for 113 years. It has survived the Spanish flu, world wars, several economic downturns and we’re still here. We’re not going to let COVID-19 or any other highly stressful things that are happening stop us from doing what we do best,” said Christina Woods, executive director for DAI.

More than a half dozen pieces of art are up for auction.

The virtual gala starts on Wednesday at 6 pm.

