Duluth City Council Votes to Make Chester Park Trail Skiing-Only

Both pedestrians and cross-country skiers have shared the trail over the years, but some city parks officials say the steep trail, blind corners, and large numbers of people using the trail makes it risky for people using the trail in different ways.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth City Council voted 6-3 on Monday to make one Chester Park trail ski-only during the winter months.

Councilors Joel Sipress, Derek Medved, and Roz Randorf voted against the resolution.

“We’re looking like a little above 30 miles total of ski trails in Duluth in the winter but you still have over 200 miles of walkable trail that can be available to our community,” said Jessica Peterson, the parks and recreation manager for the city of Duluth.

The parks and rec. Commission voted 8-1 in favor of ski-only.