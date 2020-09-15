Duluth Marshall Girls Tennis Get Home Sweep Over Superior

The Hilltoppers would only drop six sets total in their four singles matches.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls tennis team swept Superior Tuesday afternoon. Here are the final results:

Singles:

No. 1 – Meredith Boettcher, Duluth Marshall def. Jillian Reuille, Superior, 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 – Brenna Bollins, Duluth Marshall def. Anna Downs, Superior, 6-2 , 6-0

No. 3 – Danica Mark, Duluth Marshall def. Brooke Hendry, Superior, 6-2 , 6-0

No. 4 – Georgia Kenney, Duluth Marshall def. Emily Asp, Superior, 6-1 , 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1 – Emily Etter, Reese Orn, Duluth Marshall def. Sydnie DeMeyer, Maya Sickler, Superior, 6-4 , 6-1

No. 2 – Eva Etter, Anna Koski, Duluth Marshall def. Clara Lundholm, Emma Eibon, Superior, 6-4 , 6-1

No. 3 – Hailey Cummins, Sydney Cummins, Duluth Marshall def. Ella Graves, Lexi Williams, Superior, 6-2 , 6-1