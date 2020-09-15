Duluth’s Mesabi Preschool Academy Accepting More Children

Opening a business in the era of COVID-19 is no easy task and uncertainty now surrounds the daycare industry even while there is still a shortage of available options.

DULUTH, Minn. – Mesabi Preschool Academy in the Weiland building is officially open.

This new business has had to adapt as the global pandemic is ongoing.

When Shelly Vanneste signed the lease on the new preschool she hoped to give parents working downtown a break with childcare close by their offices.

Many parents are now working from home so they don’t need childcare.

She says as things are starting to open up enrollment, numbers are slowly increasing, but there are still 7-8 opening spots for toddlers and 7-8 for preschool.

Vanneste says it’s important for kids to have a place to go.

“Parents are stressed so I think kids getting out of the home environment especially being home with mom and dad over the last 5 months just getting out and having something of their own and socializing even in a small group as we have right now. I think giving them some sort of structure like a school environment really helps them,” says Vanneste.

She also said they don’t just babysit the kids in daycare, but they have a structured programs in place to teach reading and writing to make sure kids re ready for the demands of kindergarten.

There are two locations for the Mesabi Preschool Academy, one in Proctor and one in Duluth.

