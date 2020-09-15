Essentia Health’s Vision Northland Project Pushed Back to 2023

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health says the Vision Northland project has been pushed back to 2023 and is now expected to cost closer to $900 million.

Nearly a year after construction began on the hospital development Essentia Health spokesperson Louie St. George III says part of the reason the project has been pushed back is due to a ‘carefully thought-out expansion.’

“The project has grown to 942,000 square feet of new construction. This was a carefully thought-out expansion of the initial plan, one that includes an additional patient floor that will be completed in the future. This will make the hospital more flexible and better equipped to meet community needs.”

The expansion is expected to cost an additional $100 million bringing the total cost of the project to $900 million.

St. George says the new building will open to patients in the third quarter of 2023.

The new St. Mary’s Medical Center, clinic building, and outpatient surgery center is the largest private development in Duluth’s history.