Fire in Vacant Virginia House Ruled Arson

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A vacant home that caught on fire on Sunday in Virginia has been ruled as the target of an arson, after the city’s fire marshal investigated the cause.

The announcement comes from Virginia’s fire and police departments. It’s unclear how the fire appeared to have been started.

The fire at the home located at 119 6th Street South was called in just before 9 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters put out the small fire that was discovered on the main floor.

No one was hurt during the blaze. Firefighters from Virginia, Eveleth, and Mountain Iron all responded to the scene.

If you have any information on the act of arson, call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-723-2020.