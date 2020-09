Hermantown Girls Soccer Earn Comeback Road Win Over Duluth Denfeld

The Hawks have won back-to-back game and they'll look for their third in a row Thursday when they host Esko.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hermantown girls soccer team rallied from down 2-1 late in the second half to pick up the win 3-2 over Duluth Denfeld Tuesday night at Public Schools Stadium.

