Man Shot in Edina Hospital Parking Ramp

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — A suburban Twin Cities hospital was locked down as police searched for the person who shot a man in its parking ramp.

Police were called to M Health Fairview Southdale hospital in Edina about 9 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, 6401 France Ave. S., and the buildings surrounding it are on lockdown while police look for a suspect in a shooting there earlier this evening. At 8:54 p.m., the Edina Police Department received calls of a shooting in the hospital — City of Edina, MN (@EdinaMN) September 15, 2020

The victim is a 45-year-old man who, despite his injuries, was able to give police a description of the suspect. The victim’s condition was not released.

The lockdown at the hospital was lifted just before midnight.